Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 24
Survey eyes internet access, cell service on Navajo Nation

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 8 a.m.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation residents are being asked to fill out a survey about internet access and cellular service on tribal land.

The Farmington Daily Times reports an ad hoc group comprised of tribal government employees and technology professionals is conducting the survey and will use responses to develop a strategic broadband plan for the nation’s largest Native American reservation.

Magellan Advisors CEO Courtney Violette says the goal is to design a network capable of delivering a minimum of 25 megabits per second to every person on the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Communications Commission’s definition for broadband is a minimum of 25 megabits download and three megabits upload.

Team members request that surveys be done online because it has an internet speed test to check the speed and quality of the internet connection.

There are paper surveys at chapter houses, but due to public health concerns about the coronavirus, access to the facilities is restricted.

The deadline to complete surveys is the first week of April.

