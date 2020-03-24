Photo highlights: Winslow Rotary and St. Mary's timely food distribution
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:05 a.m.
On March 19, the Winslow Rotary held a free food distribution at the First Methodist Church. Rotary President Kevin Coolidge said it had food for 400 families and that they anticipated running out of food before they served everyone in the line. Coolidge said the distribution began at noon, but cars were lined up at 9 a.m. He said next month there will be two food distributions instead of one.
Most Read
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Nine test positive for COVID-19 in Coconino County
- Navajo and Hopi prepare for COVID-19 as Arizona Governor announces statewide school closures
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
- UPDATE as of March 20: Navajo Nation has 14 positive cases, president urges people to stay home
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: