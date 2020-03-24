OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 24
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Photo highlights: Winslow Rotary and St. Mary's timely food distribution

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:05 a.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

On March 19, the Winslow Rotary held a free food distribution at the First Methodist Church. Rotary President Kevin Coolidge said it had food for 400 families and that they anticipated running out of food before they served everyone in the line. Coolidge said the distribution began at noon, but cars were lined up at 9 a.m. He said next month there will be two food distributions instead of one.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to alleviate hunger
Bulldogs loose to Coolidge 34-19
Bulldogs move on to state finals
WHS Football players honored at banquet Dec. 19
Photo highlights: Churches celebrate Winslow Christmas Eve
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event