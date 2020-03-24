Hopi closes schools, instructs staff to help prevent spread of COVID-19

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe issued an executive order until April 17 only essential staff will continue to work onsite, those unable to telecommute should remain home and all employees will continue to get paid.

All Hopi schools are closed until April 3, which includes Hopi Head Start Centers, child care and early intervention programs.

“This was not a decision taken lightly,” read a letter sent home to parents. “We know that closing schools, even for a short time, is detrimental for many of our families and employees. There are many consequences to school closures that will have to be addressed, including the possible lengthening of school days or extension of the school year to meet statutory requirements.”

The letter also said the impact on student learning is a primary concern as is the impact of school funding.

“All schools will work diligently to mitigate these consequences to the extent feasible within the limits of each school’s resources and legal authority,” the letter said.

The Hopi Health Care Center changed how it’s operating to stop the spread of COVID -19 until further notice.

They are as follows:

Screening all patients and staff before they are allowed to enter the facility

Keeping hours of operation for outpatient services to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Giving medications to patients between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Screening all patients at the Emergency Department entrance, which remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) will continue to provide law enforcement emergency response services to the Hopi communities as it is an essential public safety responsibility.

“We are aware and concerned with the health and safety of our officers and employees,” a public service announcement read. “When calling for emergency services, please be prepared to be asked additional information regarding health status. All medical calls for service will require a call back phone number.”

HLES is minimizing public entrance to the HLES facility, effective immediately.

Property pickup hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (928) 734-7344 to schedule an appointment with the Property and Evidence Technician to claim your property.

HLES emergency phone number is 911 or (928) 734-7340. For all non-emergency and administration calls, the phone number is (928) 734-7344.

Hopi Senom Transit has cancelled its mid-day route; the FLG route remains cancelled and all other routes remain as scheduled. The transit office is closed to the public, but will continue to provide route information and customer service Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though those hours might change as the COVID-19 situations changes.

The Village of Orayvi is closed to visitors and tourists. More information available at (928)206-7756.

Hopi Veteran Services is operating on a limited basis, transports will occur after risk assessment.

VA or veteran-related assistance will be handled by call the office at (928)734-3461 or 3462.

Important numbers to call for VA benefits, health and COVID-19 protocols:

Tuba City VA clinic: (928) 283-4465

Flagstaff VA clinic: (928) 226-1056

Prescott VA Medical Center: 800-949-1005

VA benefits: 800-827-1000.

Information provided by KUYI, Hopi Radio