Diné College extends spring break, shifts to online courses

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College extended spring break for one week — until March 20. The extension is in response to the international coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Diné College President Charles Monty Roessel established an incident command structure in preparing the shift to online course delivery for the rest of the spring semester. Everything is being done for the health and safety of the students and employees and educational delivery is still the school’s mission, Roessel said.

“For faculty and staff we will used the week of March 16 through 20 to better plan for online course delivery as well as focus on how to deliver support services to our students during this transition,” Roessel said. “Everyone is in the same predicament and we are doing the best we can under these challenging circumstances. Be patient with us.”

As a precautionary measure, there are entrances to campus buildings that have been temporarily closed. People needing to frequent the closed building entrances are being directed to one access point. To control high traffic points, several areas have been identified for restriction.

Campus access and service has been limited to the community, so as to focus primarily on servicing students and employees.

“There will be other precautions and decisions that will be taken,” Roessel said. “I understand that these are anxious times, but we want to ensure that we continue to provide services to our students and not close the campus or centers.”

Daily executive updates and procedural changes are carried out and the college will be opening its satellite centers in Arizona and New Mexico on a limited basis after the extended Spring Break. Travel restrictions, events and facility usage by outside parties have ceased.

The student dorms will remain open to accommodate students. And, the college has instituted frequent cleaning and sanitizing measures at each of its campuses at high-traffic areas and classrooms.

Like other entities, Diné College is following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization against COVID-19. Those guidelines include:

• Wash hands for 20 seconds.

• Use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid shaking hands.

• Disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

• Stay home when you are sick and avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Maintain good hydration by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Be current on your influenza vaccinations as the symptoms can be confused with COVID-19.

Information provided by Diné College