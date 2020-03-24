OFFERS
Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves

Empty shelves in Winslow at Walmart and Safeway. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:03 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The city of Winslow announced March 18, they have cancelled all city-sponsored public meetings and events until further notice. The cancellation includes boards, commissions, recreation leagues, indoor pool activities, city hall meetings and Winslow Visitor’s Center events and activities.

City offices will remain open for business until further notice.

photo

La Posada dining room March 17 at 2 p.m. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Winslow Public Library closed until further notice. Overdue fines will not be charged and the book drop box is open for items to be returned. The library will have WIFI service, with no password required, available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for use in vehicles. The city encourages residents to communicate with the city by email, phone or text and to check the city website and Facebook pages for further updates.

La Posada closed March 23 at noon. Castaneda will continue to make take-out meals by calling (505) 434-1005.

Northland Pioneer College is closed through April 5.

NPC has suspended all classes, college-wide though April 5. Community events taking place at NPC sites are cancelled through April 30. All payments made for events will be refunded.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Effective immediately, the college asks the public to minimize its use of college facilities. Cosmetology salons, auto shops, and other classroom facilities are closed to the public until further notice. College libraries are restricted to student and employee use until further notice. This decision is in effect to protect the health and safety of the general public and reduce risk of viral spread.

• Students and employees should closely monitor their NPC email for current information. Find the latest updates on the NPC website at the following link: https://www.npc.edu/covid19

Students and community members may also post questions here on NPC’s Facebook page between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the college will do its best to answer questions.

