Bashas changes hours to support elderly population, other stores on Hopi change hours, too
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Starting March 18, Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for those 65 and older.
Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.
If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
All purchase limitations will remain in effect.
All Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65 and older.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Bashas’ store in Window Rock, Arizona March 18 and said there was a long line of elderly coming in for provisions.
“I appreciate Bashas for opening early,” Nez said. “Buy sparingly, don’t buy out the whole store. The Bashas’ family has told us they will to their best to restock the stores.”
Nez also encouraged people to stay home before he left the store because he didn’t fit into the age group.
Hopi Traders Inc. Incorporation with First Mesa Consolidated Villages temporary hours
Keams Canyon Shopping Center
Market: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday elderly 65 and older only.
Laundry 9a.m.-6 p.m. last load Monday-Sunday.
Gallery: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Cafe: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Food Mart and Gas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, gas available 24/7 at pumps.
Augto Parts and Garage: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Polacca Circle M: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday
8 a.m to 9 a.m. on Wednesday for elderly 65 and older only shopping.
