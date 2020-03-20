Winslow closures as of March 20

The following is a list of closures in the Winslow area because of concerns due to COVID-19.



On March 19, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all bars, theaters and gyms to close and restaurants to be restricted to takeout and drive-thru service in counties with known COVID-19 cases, which include Coconino County. This decision negates the recent decision by the city of Williams to allow businesses to operate as usual. Ducey is also activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, and is halting elective surgeries.

The counties included in the restrictions include six Arizona counties: Maricopa, which had 22 cases as of Thursday; Pinal, which had 10; Pima, which had seven; Navajo, which had three; Coconino, which had three; and Graham, which had one.

The directive will take effect upon close of business Friday, March 20.

Winslow businesses as of March 20

The Winslow Public Library closed indefinitely beginning March 18. Overdue fines will not be charged and the book drop box is open for items to be returned. Wi-Fi will be on from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with no password required for use.



La Posada and the Turquoise Room, and the Castaneda and the Plaza Hotels will all close at noon March 23. Castaneda will continue to make take-out meals. Call (505) 434-1005 for take-out orders.

Bojo's Grill & Sports Club is now take-out only. The club is offer delivery between the hours of 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free chips and salsa with every order. Call (928) 289-0616 and place your order.

Homolovi Observatory star parties for March and April have been cancelled. More information is available at azstateparks.com/homolovi.

The Winslow’s Movie Theatre will be closed starting March 16.

Northland Pioneer College has suspended all classes, college-wide, from now through April 5. Community events taking place at NPC sites are cancelled through April 30. All payments made for affected events will be refunded.

As of March 16, Little Colorado Medical Facility physician office has set up a separate entrance for patients with respiratory issues. When calling for an appointment patients will be asked to specify symptoms they are experiencing and be given directions on what to do. More information is available from the clinic at (928) 289-3396.

Local government

The city of Winslow announced the cancellation of all city-sponsored public meetings and events until further notice.



This cancellation includes boards, commissions, recreation leagues, indoor pool activities, city hall meetings and Winslow Visitors Center events and activities.

The city council meeting scheduled for March 24, will be held as scheduled as of March 20. Citizens are encouraged to follow along using the live stream audio feature on the city website. To use this feature, go to www.winslowaz.gov, click on City Council/Agendas and Minutes/March 24, City Council Agenda.

