Coconino County Jail suspends visitations, inmate programs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The safety of the Coconino County community, including incarcerated individuals, visitors to the Coconino County Detention Facility and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office staff remains a top priority as severe respiratory illness outbreaks continue to evolve and spread globally. As a result, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is making the following, temporary changes:

All incoming inmates are being screened for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. They are also screened for any travel to affected areas or contact with persons who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

All face to face contact visits will be suspended.

Professional and legal visits will continue, although they must now take place either via secure video conferencing using the GTL (Telmate) Video Visitation platform, or at the Detention Facility in the attorney/professional visitation booths that are separated by protective windows.

All volunteer programs that require physical entry into the Detention Facility will be suspended effective March 20.

The jail has requested local law enforcement partners that utilize the jail to cite and release long form offenders if they are not a risk to public safety.

The Work Furlough program will be suspended effective March 20.

The Detention Facility Lobby will be closed to non-essential traffic effective March 20.

For the time being, all non-professional visitation with inmates must be done over the GTL (Telmate) video visitation platform.

More information is available at https://www.gettingout.com. Visitation can be completed from any computer, tablet or smart phone with a high-speed internet connection, a camera and a microphone.

The public may also call 928-226-5200 for an automated inmate information system or go to https://coconino.az.gov/SheriffDetentionFAQ for more information.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the above restrictions as conditions change.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office