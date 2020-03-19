Navajo-Hopi Observer's office closed to the public
But our services are open
The Navajo-Hopi Observer office is no longer open to the public during normal business hours until further notice. However, we recommend using one of the remote options below to contact us:
If making a payment, please mail to:
Navajo-Hopi Observer
8307 E. Hwy. 69, Suite #B
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
To place a classified ad, go to nhonews.com and clack on the classifieds tab or call 928-226-9696 ext. 3607.
To service your advertising account:
Call Robb Smart at 928-226-9696 ext. 3506 or by email at rsmart@nhonews.com or
Call Sandy Hoover at 928-226-9696 ext. 3614 or by email at shoover@nhonews.com.
To speak to someone in the news department, call Katy Locke at 928-226-9696 ext. 3507 or by email at klocke@nhonews.com.
Navajo-Hopi Observer ads and papers can be found in the hallway outside the office or in various places around town.
Please visit nhonews.com for updated news and information.
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Navajo and Hopi prepare for COVID-19 as Arizona Governor announces statewide school closures
- Cameron gets wood delivery
- Tori Hemstreet to represent Greyhills Academy at National science competition
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: