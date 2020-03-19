OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo-Hopi Observer's office closed to the public
But our services are open

Originally Published: March 19, 2020 1:56 p.m.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer office is no longer open to the public during normal business hours until further notice. However, we recommend using one of the remote options below to contact us:

If making a payment, please mail to:

Navajo-Hopi Observer

8307 E. Hwy. 69, Suite #B

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

To place a classified ad, go to nhonews.com and clack on the classifieds tab or call 928-226-9696 ext. 3607.

To service your advertising account:

Call Robb Smart at 928-226-9696 ext. 3506 or by email at rsmart@nhonews.com or

Call Sandy Hoover at 928-226-9696 ext. 3614 or by email at shoover@nhonews.com.

To speak to someone in the news department, call Katy Locke at 928-226-9696 ext. 3507 or by email at klocke@nhonews.com.

Navajo-Hopi Observer ads and papers can be found in the hallway outside the office or in various places around town.

Please visit nhonews.com for updated news and information.

