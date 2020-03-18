Navajo County suspends jail visitations

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse is working to ensure the department is doing everything they can to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Navajo County and particularly in the detention facility in Holbrook.

“Out of concern for the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and in doing our part to limit the spread of this virus, I feel that it is appropriate to suspend access into our jail facilities for volunteers, clergy visits, educational visits, tours, in person visitation or any other personal contacts outside of jail or medical staff,” Clouse said.

The sheriff’s office will allow access for court-ordered interactions or legal visits for inmates. Detention staff is working to divert legal visits through video conference, telephone or other technological methods other than contact visits in order to reduce medical risks.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Navajo County Jail. As a precautionary measure to protect officers, staff and the incarcerated Clouse said he felt it was necessary to make these adjustments.

Currently, Navajo County Jail medical staff is screening all inmates being booked into the jail, along with checking on the health of employees.

All inmates will still have access to visitation and contact with family and friends through the video visitation system already in use, according to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Further restrictions involving all inmate visits and programs will be evaluated weekly.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office