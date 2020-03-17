OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Winslow swears in new council member

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:30 a.m.

Winslow sworer in new council member Kerwin Lawrence March 10. Lawrence said he wanted to thank the Winslow City Council for selecting his name from among other candidates. He said he looks forward to meeting members of the community during the coming days and weeks and listening to ideas for the future and prosperity of the city of Winslow.

