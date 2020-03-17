Twin Arrows to close from March 17 through April 5

FLAGSTAFF Ariz. - The Board of Directors of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) approved the temporary closure of all Navajo Gaming operations in partnership with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President and the Navajo Nation Legislative Branch.

In conjunction with the Navajo Nation’s commitment to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the Navajo People, the Team Members of all Navajo enterprises and the guests who visit Dine‘ Bik’eyah (“Navajoland”), the Navajo Gaming Board of Directors approved the temporary shutdown of its casino facilities for a three-week period, beginning at noon Tuesday, 17 March 2020.



These facilities are scheduled to reopen on Monday, 06 April 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) poses a very real threat to the health, safety and general welfare of the Navajo Nation, our Team and our guests. “To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, we have made the decision to close our casinos temporarily to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I want to thank members of our community for their support during this time. We are committed to your health and safety. We look forward to the time when we can safely open our doors and provide our guests with the excellent service you have come to expect and enjoy from our dedicated team members,” shared Interim CEO Brian Parrish.

“I commend the gaming enterprise board members for their unanimous support to prioritize the health of our Navajo people, especially our respected elders, by temporarily closing gaming facilities. While we understand that there will be economic impacts, the well-being of our people should always be at the forefront of any issues,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Quincy Natay, Navajo Gaming Board Chairman shares President Nez’s sentiments to protect our elders stating, “This public health crisis requires all of us to stand together to protect those most vulnerable in our communities, including our respected elders. We will continue to support our valued team members, guests and communities in every way we can during this evolving time.”

During the temporary closure, all Navajo Gaming properties will continue extensive deep cleaning and sanitization of all areas of the operations.

Honorable Speaker Seth Damon issued a statement, “The 24th Navajo Nation Legislative Branch also continues to diligently monitor worldwide events as it relates to COVID-19, our greatest concerns are with our Navajo people, protecting them and creating a safe and healthy environment, with this said we support the decisions of the Navajo Gaming Board of Directors’ to temporarily close our gaming casinos and resort.”

“There are still many unknowns – so as this process unfolds, we must continue to work together and find ways to help one another as we greet each day with positive thoughts, inspiring words and affirmative actions that unburden others,” Parrish also stated.

“We are closely monitoring developments and updates from the World Health Organization, the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Preparedness Team and continue to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we prioritize the safety of our guests and team members.” Natay also added.

Navajo Gaming is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. More information is available by visiting www.NavajoGaming.com