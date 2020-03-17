OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Soroptomist Club hosts Bunco fundraiser

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:02 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Soroptimist Club hosted their annual “Bunco” games at the Hubble Visitor Center Feb. 29 as a fundraiser to provide financial aid for female students of all ages.

More than two dozen prizes were available and a buffet was presented before the games.

Around 60 participants played games with four people at each table. Bunco is a dice game with players rotating from table to table every five minutes. It’s estimated that Winslow Soroptimist would raise around $2,000 to assist female students in becoming independent educated adults.

