Photo highlights: Winslow residents donate blood during two-day drive
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:12 a.m.
Flagstaff Vitalant Blood Bank with Winslow sponsors, Wells Fargo Bank, Pioneer Title and Cherry Bombs, hosted a blood drive at the Winslow Elks Club March 11-12. Two types of blood donations were accepted - whole blood or complete blood and power red, a process in which red blood cells are extracted and plasma is returned to donor. Most donar stations were full within one hour of opening at one of the locations.
