Nez gives Navajo voice to “A Fistful of Dollars” remake, releasing in 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was invited to record and voice as a character in the film, “A Fistful of Dollars,” in the Navajo language March 5.
“The Navajo language is vital and important aspect of our culture and tradition. Doing my part and the entire film in Navajo, will help motivate our people to learn Navajo. Our language is sacred, essential, and a part of our identity as Diné. This movie will be for our elders. They grew up watching these movies. This will surely make their day,” Nez said.
“A Fistful of Dollars” was directed by Sergio Leone and starred Clint Eastwood in its release in 1964.
Nez thanks Manuelito Wheeler from the Navajo Nation Museum for the opportunity to help voice and make the Navajo language more prominent in movies from today and many years ago.
“A Fistful of Dollars” in Navajo will release later this year.
