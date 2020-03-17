Navajo Gaming Enterprises proactively plans for COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) is proactively planning and taking precautionary measures in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members are our top priorities. We are closely monitoring developments and updates from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, Navajo Nation COVID-19 Preparedness Team, Arizona and New Mexico Departments of Health and continue to follow guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” said Brian Parrish, Navajo Gaming Interim CEO.

While the current threat on Navajo is low, the Navajo Gaming team has a proactive cross-functional response team should an incident occur at one of its properties in Arizona and New Mexico. Additional operational considerations have also been implemented.

“We have significantly enhanced our cleaning and sanitation efforts on all guest and employee touchpoints, as well as providing an abundance of alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout all areas of the property and casino floor,” Parrish said. “Finally, we are frequently cleaning and disinfecting all machines, restrooms, hotel rooms, food locations and employee break areas.”

All property buffets, a self-service aspect of dining can be an increased risk of virus transmission, therefore will be closed immediately until further notice.

In addition to these actions, Navajo Gaming is strongly encouraging guests and employees to practice good hygiene with frequent and rigorous hand-washing as recommended by the CDC and by health providers. Navajo Gaming is requiring team members who are sick to stay home. If anyone has a fever or becomes sick while at work, they will be released immediately to see their medical provider.

“On behalf of Navajo Gaming, thank you to our team members and guests for your patience during this rapidly-evolving situation. We’ll continue to share updates on our team’s safety efforts and remain committed to providing our guests with the highest level of safe service,” Parrish said.

Information provided by navajo Nation Gaming