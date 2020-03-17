OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County

(Arizona Department of Health)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:41 a.m.

SHOW LOW – The Navajo County Public Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services

(ADHS) and the Navajo Nation announced today that a Navajo County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The patient is a resident of Navajo County. Navajo County Public Health Services District (NCPHSD) in

collaboration with Navajo Nation staff are currently investigating the case, as well as any close contacts that may have been exposed while this individual was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by public health officials. If you have not been contacted by public health officials, your risk of exposure is extremely limited. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with Navajo County Public Health and medical providers.

NCPHSD has been collaborating with healthcare organizations and community partners for several

weeks in preparation for such an event.

“We encourage the public to stay calm, stay up-to-date with recommendations, and do their best to help slow the spread. We ask that everyone routinely check the CoVid-19 dashboard for the most recent information,” said Jeffrey Lee, director of the Navajo County Public Health Department. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and we ask that you please stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”

More information is available about COVID-19 by visiting www.navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus

