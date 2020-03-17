Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
SHOW LOW – The Navajo County Public Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services
(ADHS) and the Navajo Nation announced today that a Navajo County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The patient is a resident of Navajo County. Navajo County Public Health Services District (NCPHSD) in
collaboration with Navajo Nation staff are currently investigating the case, as well as any close contacts that may have been exposed while this individual was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by public health officials. If you have not been contacted by public health officials, your risk of exposure is extremely limited. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with Navajo County Public Health and medical providers.
NCPHSD has been collaborating with healthcare organizations and community partners for several
weeks in preparation for such an event.
“We encourage the public to stay calm, stay up-to-date with recommendations, and do their best to help slow the spread. We ask that everyone routinely check the CoVid-19 dashboard for the most recent information,” said Jeffrey Lee, director of the Navajo County Public Health Department. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and we ask that you please stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”
More information is available about COVID-19 by visiting www.navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Tori Hemstreet to represent Greyhills Academy at National science competition
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Listening to Grand Canyon's Native voices: Intertribal centennial conversations group working to bring tribes to the forefront
- Public information: I-40 delays west of Winslow March 9-15
- Good Morning Winslow: Navajo County Sheriff's Office assisted Winslow Police 125 times in 2019
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Winslow seeks public input for five year capital budget; 38 projects listed
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tori Hemstreet to represent Greyhills Academy at National science competition
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: