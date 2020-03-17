Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were informed by the Navajo Department of Health that a 46-year-old member of the Navajo Nation with recent travel history tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, which is the first confirmed case involving a member of the Navajo Nation.
The Arizona Department of Health confirmed the positive test result from an individual from the community of Chilchinbeto, Arizona, who first reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center in Kayenta, Arizona. The individual was taken to a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. where the test was conducted by the state’s Department of Health. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person’s family members.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer will provide more information live at 5:00 p.m. (DST) on Wednesday on KTNN AM 660 and 101.5 FM.
“We have health and emergency experts who have been planning and preparing for this situation for several weeks. We call upon our Navajo people to do their best to remain calm and make good decisions by staying home to prevent the spread of the virus among our communities. We are in close contact with officials from the Kayenta Indian Health Service Unit, Arizona Department of Health, Navajo County, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service to take the proper measures to inform the public, take precautions, and remain proactive,” Nez said.
Nez and Lizer also ask for the public to remain calm and to let the health and emergency experts do what they are trained to do in these situations.
“We need our people to remain vigilant and to isolate themselves as much as possible. The health command center has been in full activation in anticipation of this event. We are taking all proper actions at this time,” Lizer said.
In order to provide more resources, Nez and Lizer are calling on the 24th Navajo Nation Council to convene once again and appropriate funds for health and emergency professionals to address the COVID-19 coronavirus.
On March 17, Nez and Lizer were also informed that Navajo Agricultural Products Industry is contributing $1 million to help the Navajo Nation address the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Questions from the public may be directed to the Navajo Health Command Operations Center at (928) 871-7014. If a person has symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus, please contact your local health care center prior to your arrival:
Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility
(928) 674-7001/7688
Crownpoint Health Care Facility
(505) 786-5291/6381
Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board, INC
(928) 729-8000
Gallup Indian Medical Center
(505) 722-1000
Sage Memorial
(928) 755-4500
Kayenta Health Center
(928) 697-4000
Northern Navajo Medical Center
(505) 368-6001
Tuba City Regional Health Care
(866) 976-5941
Utah Navajo Health System
(866) 976-5941
Winslow Indian Health Care Center
(928) 289-4646
Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center
(844) 542-8201
New Mexico Coronavirus Hotline
(855) 600-3453
