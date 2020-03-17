OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Holbrook February Students of the Month

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 10:11 a.m.

Holbrook High School recently announced its February Students of the Month. Standing from left: Tyson Begay (male student-athlete); Catrell Sells (NAVIT); Mark Hamilton (CTE); and Erome Harvey (CTE). Sitting from left: Chaslyn Evans (math); Jineane Cummings (social studies); Jade Knight (female student-athlete); Alicia Tohannie (physical education); Ciera Irving (Spanish); McKenzie Olson (fine arts); and Jennifer Magana Morales (language arts). Not pictured: Mia Igaudo (science); Destiny Hendricks (science); and Brendon Laird (CTE).

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Holbrook High School February Students of the Month
Holbrook High School February Students of the Month
Holbrook High announces February Students of the Month
Holbrook High School Students of the Month for February and March
Holbrook High School February Students of the Month
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event