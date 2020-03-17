Holbrook February Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced its February Students of the Month. Standing from left: Tyson Begay (male student-athlete); Catrell Sells (NAVIT); Mark Hamilton (CTE); and Erome Harvey (CTE). Sitting from left: Chaslyn Evans (math); Jineane Cummings (social studies); Jade Knight (female student-athlete); Alicia Tohannie (physical education); Ciera Irving (Spanish); McKenzie Olson (fine arts); and Jennifer Magana Morales (language arts). Not pictured: Mia Igaudo (science); Destiny Hendricks (science); and Brendon Laird (CTE).