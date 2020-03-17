Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism for 30-days in response to COVID-19

HAVASUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism from March 16-April 14 in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.



Tourists that are already in Supai will be allowed to remain in the Canyon through March 16. At that time, all tourists will need to vacate the Canyon.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension will have the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for dates within the 2021 season.

“The health and safety of the many tourists who visit as well as our Tribal Members, employees and consultants is very important to us,” said Havasupai Chairwoman Eva Kissoon. “The Tribal Council considered many options and determined that temporarily closing Supai to tourists at this time was the best decision.”

The tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and as of today, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai.

More information and to reschedule your reservation is available at the tribe’s tourism website at www.havasupaireservations.com.

Information provided by Havasupai Tribe