Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism for 30-days in response to COVID-19
HAVASUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism from March 16-April 14 in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Tourists that are already in Supai will be allowed to remain in the Canyon through March 16. At that time, all tourists will need to vacate the Canyon.
Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension will have the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for dates within the 2021 season.
“The health and safety of the many tourists who visit as well as our Tribal Members, employees and consultants is very important to us,” said Havasupai Chairwoman Eva Kissoon. “The Tribal Council considered many options and determined that temporarily closing Supai to tourists at this time was the best decision.”
The tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and as of today, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai.
More information and to reschedule your reservation is available at the tribe’s tourism website at www.havasupaireservations.com.
Information provided by Havasupai Tribe
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Tori Hemstreet to represent Greyhills Academy at National science competition
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Listening to Grand Canyon's Native voices: Intertribal centennial conversations group working to bring tribes to the forefront
- Public information: I-40 delays west of Winslow March 9-15
- Good Morning Winslow: Navajo County Sheriff's Office assisted Winslow Police 125 times in 2019
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Winslow seeks public input for five year capital budget; 38 projects listed
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tori Hemstreet to represent Greyhills Academy at National science competition
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: