Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Flagstaff restricts restaurants, closes other businesses

An employee enters a closed Converse shoe store Monday, March 15, 2020, in Phoenix. Nike, which owns Converse, is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Matt York)

An employee enters a closed Converse shoe store Monday, March 15, 2020, in Phoenix. Nike, which owns Converse, is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:19 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff restaurants will be to-go service only, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed starting Tuesday night, the city's mayor ordered in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While Phoenix and Tucson have not issued formal business closure proclamations, the mountainous city of about 70,000 is enforcing the order beginning at 8 p.m. Mayor Coral Evans announced the decision late Monday after she declared a state of emergency.

No coronavirus cases have been reported from Flagstaff and Coconino County, which lies about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Phoenix. Evans said the proclamation was necessary "for the protection of life and property." They are in effect until April 1.

Eighteen cases have been reported in Arizona, all of them in the lower half of the state across Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Graham counties.

Numerous restaurant and bar owners in Phoenix and Tucson have already closed or converted to take-out and delivery.

Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks and airports remain open across Arizona. Some non-essential establishments like casinos are also operating.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

