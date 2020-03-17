OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Doreen Garlid becomes first Navajo Nation member elected to the Tempe City Council

Doreen Garlid, a member of the Navajo Nation made history March 10 after being elected to the Tempe City Council in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo/OPVP)

Doreen Garlid, a member of the Navajo Nation made history March 10 after being elected to the Tempe City Council in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:52 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. —Doreen Garlid made history March 10 by becoming the first member of the Navajo Nation and first Native American, to be elected to serve as a member of the Tempe City Council.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we congratulate and commend Doreen Garlid and her team for their victory in Tuesday’s election. She is a positive example for all of our Navajo people, many of whom reside in the city of Tempe including many Diné students. We are confident that Doreen will serve all citizens of Tempe with great honor and that she will create many positive changes,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, as he and Vice President Myron Lizer congratulated Garlid.

Based on unofficial results in the Tempe City Council election, Garlid garnered more votes than any other candidate in the municipal race, including the council incumbents and mayoral candidates.

Garlid is a longtime resident of Tempe and a married mother of four children, who has committed many years to community service and leadership. In January, she was honored with the city of Tempe’s 2020 MLK Diversity Award for her outstanding and lifelong commitment to elevating Navajo culture and history.

According to her campaign, Garlid and her late mother spent over 45 years offering free community presentations to raise awareness and visibility of Navajo culture. Although her mother passed in 2017, Doreen continues the free community events entitled, “My Mother’s Navajo Stories,” to honor her mother’s memory and to keep the stories of her Navajo heritage alive.

“We are truly proud of Doreen. Her and her team demonstrated what we as Navajo people can accomplish when we dedicate ourselves and work together for the overall betterment of our communities wherever we reside. Congratulations to her and her team,” Lizer said.

Garlid thanked her supporters including volunteers, donors, family and friends for their contributions and commitment to her campaign.

“This victory is because of you. I look forward to the next four years of working in partnership with you and carrying out the vision you elected me to achieve,” said Garlid, whose campaign included giving neighborhoods a voice, making public safety a priority, and advocating for more affordable and workforce housing.

Garlid will begin her term in July.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

First ladies of the Navajo Nation advocate for change
Jonathan Nez elected president of Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation president, vice president congratulate new and returning leaders at Arizona inauguration
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez promises change, unity
Seth Damon elected Speaker Pro Tem by 24th Navajo Nation Council
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event