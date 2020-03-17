OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, March 17
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders

All Bashas' stores have changed hours to accommodate elders during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ram Herder, 100, was the first customer to the new Bashas’ Diné Market April 3, in Sanders, Arizona. Herder is a founding member of the Nahata Dziil community and is a relocatee from Coalmine Canyon as a result of the Navajo-Hopi land dispute.) (Photo courtesy of Bashas’ Family of Stores)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:36 a.m.

Starting March 18, Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for those 65+.

Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.

If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.

All purchase limitations will remain in effect.

All Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65+.

