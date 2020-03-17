Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders

Starting March 18, Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for those 65+.

Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.

If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.

All purchase limitations will remain in effect.



All Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65+.

