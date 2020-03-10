OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 11
Winslow seeks public input for five year capital budget; 38 projects listed

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 12:08 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On March 4, the 2020-2024 capital expense plan was presented for citizen input. About 25 people attended, giving input to City Engineer Mark Woodson, City Manager John Barkley and City Infrastructure Manager Tim Westover. Suggestions included walkways, curb improvements a recreation facility and additional public lighting, among others.

The Capital Budget for 2020 is currently 1.9 million dollars. For the five year plan 38 projects are currently listed. The state can provide a substantial five year low interest loan with a $900,000 rebate to qualifying jurisdictions.

