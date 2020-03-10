Winslow seeks public input for five year capital budget; 38 projects listed
WINSLOW, Ariz. — On March 4, the 2020-2024 capital expense plan was presented for citizen input. About 25 people attended, giving input to City Engineer Mark Woodson, City Manager John Barkley and City Infrastructure Manager Tim Westover. Suggestions included walkways, curb improvements a recreation facility and additional public lighting, among others.
The Capital Budget for 2020 is currently 1.9 million dollars. For the five year plan 38 projects are currently listed. The state can provide a substantial five year low interest loan with a $900,000 rebate to qualifying jurisdictions.
