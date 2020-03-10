Winslow hosts northeastern nominations for 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards
On Feb. 27, Winslow Arts Trust Museum hosted the northeastern nominations event for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards. About seven nominations were proffered with eleven people. Nominations of special interest included the Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild. The Gala Event for the state will be held March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona. There are five regions in Arizona representing the districts of the Governor’s Arts Awards. Nominees for the state award are selected from each of these regions. Above: nominees attend the Feb. 27 event at Winslow Arts Trust Museum. Below left: Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild members with their award. Far below: Artisans and hosts for the Feb. 27 event Allan Affeldt and Tina Mion with the award presenter.
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Winslow Transit could serve up to 8,300
- Coffee on Mutton Curve: Navajo baristas help to keep reservation caffeinated
- Navajo Nation requests L.A. support renewable energy partnerships
- Navajo Nation crowns science fair grand champion
- It’s time for a major change at NTEC
- Nation moves forward with assisted-living facility for elderly
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribal leader: Work to build border wall hurts sacred land
- Navajo Nation responds to coronavirus; prepardness team established
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: