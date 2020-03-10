OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 11
Winslow hosts northeastern nominations for 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 12:07 p.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

On Feb. 27, Winslow Arts Trust Museum hosted the northeastern nominations event for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards. About seven nominations were proffered with eleven people. Nominations of special interest included the Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild. The Gala Event for the state will be held March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona. There are five regions in Arizona representing the districts of the Governor’s Arts Awards. Nominees for the state award are selected from each of these regions. Above: nominees attend the Feb. 27 event at Winslow Arts Trust Museum. Below left: Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild members with their award. Far below: Artisans and hosts for the Feb. 27 event Allan Affeldt and Tina Mion with the award presenter.

