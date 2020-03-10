Winslow City Council meets March 10
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council held its March 10 meeting. Meetings are regularly scheduled every second and fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Winslow Visitor’s Center, 523 West Second Street.
The March 10 meeting had a call to the public, which was followed by the council appointing a member to fill a council vacancy and the appointment of a vice mayor.
At that time, the mayor and council members had the option to comment on current events and future agenda items.
Winslow Fire Chief James Hernandez gave a quarterly report that included call statistics, personnel training, equipment repairs and structural renovations.
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Winslow Transit could serve up to 8,300
- Coffee on Mutton Curve: Navajo baristas help to keep reservation caffeinated
- Navajo Nation requests L.A. support renewable energy partnerships
- Navajo Nation crowns science fair grand champion
- It’s time for a major change at NTEC
- Nation moves forward with assisted-living facility for elderly
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribal leader: Work to build border wall hurts sacred land
- Navajo Nation responds to coronavirus; prepardness team established
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: