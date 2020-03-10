Winslow City Council meets March 10

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council held its March 10 meeting. Meetings are regularly scheduled every second and fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Winslow Visitor’s Center, 523 West Second Street.

The March 10 meeting had a call to the public, which was followed by the council appointing a member to fill a council vacancy and the appointment of a vice mayor.

At that time, the mayor and council members had the option to comment on current events and future agenda items.

Winslow Fire Chief James Hernandez gave a quarterly report that included call statistics, personnel training, equipment repairs and structural renovations.