Public information: I-40 delays west of Winslow March 9-15

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises northern Arizona drivers to plan for a traffic shift on Interstate 40 at Meteor City Road (milepost 239) while crews complete a bridge-improvement project. The bridge is about 15 miles west of Winslow.

Traffic in both directions will be re-routed onto the Meteor City Road ramps alongside I-40 beginning at 5 a.m. March 9. The ramp detour will remain in place around-the-clock through 5 p.m. March 15. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and drivers should slow down, use caution near the construction zone and expect delays while these restrictions are in place.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information is available by calling the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by ADOT