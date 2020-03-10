NTU ranked among 50 best affordable schools in the nation for Electrical Engineering bachelors

FARMINGTON, NM — According to Affordable Schools, an online higher education resource, Navajo Technical University’s Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (EE) is ranked #18 as one of the top 50 best affordable bachelor’s in electrical engineering degrees in the nation.

The ranking was based on three factors – affordability, class size and graduation rates. NTU’s EE program received accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) in 2018, which was noted in NTU’s ranking.

“We are honored for the high ranking. The number one ranking is our goal,” said Dr. Peter Romine, Electrical Engineering department chair and associate professor at NTU. “We are pleased to be recognized for this and are looking to see more students in the program as the Engineering department continues to mature.”

Though NTU’s Electrical Engineering program is ranked 18th, Romine is confident the program could have been ranked higher. The ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database and each school’s website. NTU’s EE program was the highest ranking program from the states of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

“At Navajo Technical University one of our goals is to be a part of the solution for the continuous demand for engineer professionals across the country and most importantly on the Navajo nation,” said NTU President Dr. Elmer Guy. “Our engineering program is steadfast on providing a quality learning environment so that our students can obtain careers in the ever-advancing industry.”

NTU has increased its efforts to support the demand for professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields over the past ten years. NTU’s EE degree was approved by the Higher Learning Commission in 2013. The degree has three concentrations in Electrical Power and Energy Systems, Computer Engineering and Digital Systems, and Manufacturing. More information about NTU’s engineering programs is available from Romine at promine@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by NTU