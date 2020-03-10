OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 11
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nez, Randall Joe serve as guest speakers at Window Rock boys basketball banquet

The Window Rock Fighting Scouts display their certificates of achievement at the basketball banquet March 5 in Window Rock. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

The Window Rock Fighting Scouts display their certificates of achievement at the basketball banquet March 5 in Window Rock. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:01 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On March 5, President Jonathan Nez served as a guest speaker at the Window Rock High School boys basketball banquet in Fort Defiance, Arizona. During the event, Nez thanked parents and congratulated players on their hard work as student athletes.

“High School sports can teach anyone life skills that stick with each of you throughout your life. Learning to be responsible, teamwork, and hard work will take you far,” Nez said as he spoke about the lessons that can be learned from parents and coaches, along with the resiliency of Navajo ancestors. Nez reminded athletes about their future role as leaders in sports, community and the Navajo Nation.

Window Rock High School Alumni Randall Joe of Fort Defiance, also served as a guest speaker. Joe shared a message of determination along with videos of his nephew Anthony Seigler (Navajo) who was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2018.

Nez attended several Window Rock games throughout the 2019-2020 season and showed his support for the Fighting Scouts as they participated in the Arizona 3A state tournament.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Shirley acknowledges Tse Ho Tso football 3A championship
Begaye and Nez take oath of office May 12
NTUA recognizes students with sportsmanship awards
Nez, Navajo Nation Council to take oath of office Jan. 15
Seth Damon elected Speaker Pro Tem by 24th Navajo Nation Council
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event