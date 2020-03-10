Nation celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:03 a.m.
On March 2, President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez joined participants at the Navajo Nation Library for the annual Dr. Seuss Read Across America event. Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers participate by bringing together kids, teens and adults to celebrate reading. This initiative was created over 23 years ago by the National Education Association.
