OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 11
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nation celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:03 a.m.

On March 2, President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez joined participants at the Navajo Nation Library for the annual Dr. Seuss Read Across America event. Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers participate by bringing together kids, teens and adults to celebrate reading. This initiative was created over 23 years ago by the National Education Association.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tour de Sih Hasin youth bike riders receive message of hope and resilience
Letter to the editor: Kayenta Middle School ready to read
Navajo Nation celebrates the life of Senator John Pinto
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez proclaims May as Older Americans Month
Sharing joy and Christmas in Gallup streets
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event