Leap Into Science invites children and families to engage in hands on activities
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 12:14 p.m.
Winslow Library and Navajo County Library held a Wind Workshop Feb. 26, at the Winslow Library. “Leap Into Science” is a nationwide program for families from the Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, for children and families to learn together. Around 10 children were avid participants during the event.
