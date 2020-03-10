OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 11
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Joining the Maker Movement: NTU’s community event to include Innoventure Product Challenge

Cosplayer Kirk Tom of Farmington, New Mexico displays costume fabrication creations at the inaugural Diné Maker Nation Faire. Tom will be returning this year. (Photo courtesy of Navajo Technical University)

Cosplayer Kirk Tom of Farmington, New Mexico displays costume fabrication creations at the inaugural Diné Maker Nation Faire. Tom will be returning this year. (Photo courtesy of Navajo Technical University)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:25 a.m.

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Last year, Navajo Technical University’s inaugural Diné Maker Nation Faire put Navajo ingenuity on display to the theme of, “The Evolution of Diné Makers,” while detailing in four worlds how the art of making has evolved over time.

This year, the event will step into the fifth world by including the Ke’yah Advanced Rural Manufacturing Alliance’s (KARMA) Innoventure Product Challenge.

The event will take place March 12, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at NTU’s Wellness Center in Crownpoint, New Mexico.

Exhibitors will include artists, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and educators, while K-12 students from regional schools will compete in the Product Challenge.

In previous years, students were tasked to develop a 3D printed toy for the Navajo Head Start program. This year, participants in the Product Challenge will display 3D printed products for Navajo elders.

The Diné Maker Nation Faire will be divided into five worlds according to the Navajo creation story. The first world, the black world, will feature traditional forms of making.

Brent Toadlena of Bida’ Moccasins and Art will be making a return to the event where he will be giving a demonstration on preparing cow hide for use as moccasin soles. Other exhibits will feature weaving, making a Navajo bun, and breaking down the Navajo sentence structure. A kids’ corner will also be set up for arts and crafts.

The second world, the blue world, will feature trade based forms of creation, such as welding, construction, and automotive.

The third world is signified by yellow and will feature forms of making regarding the reclaiming of identity. Artists, cosplayers, and chocolatiers will be featured in the yellow world as well as a chili cook-off competition.

The fourth world, the white world, will feature modern day forms of making like 3D printing and solar technology. The white world will also serve as the bridge into the fifth world, or the glittering world, where the Innoventure Product Challenge will be on display.

The 2020 Diné Maker Nation Faire is free and open to the public and it will operate as a recognized Maker Faire under the international Maker Faire licensure. In addition to the Maker Faire, guided tours will be provided of NTU’s campus. The Diné Maker Nation Faire is sponsored by Nez FCI, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, and KARMA.

More information is available by contacting Daniel Vandever at dvandever@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by NTU

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2019 Diné Maker Nation Faire details emergence story through four worlds
Middle and high school students participate in second annual KARMA Innoventure Product Challenge
Imaginations gear up at NTU’s summer Robotics Academy camp
Energy research receives recognition at NTU’s 7th annual Research Day
Russian Yakut, Navajo Tech students discuss foreign exchange program
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event