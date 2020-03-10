Good Morning Winslow: Navajo County Sheriff's Office assisted Winslow Police 125 times in 2019

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On March 4, Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy David Clause spoke at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce mixer, Good Morning Winslow.



Clause gave an update on Navajo County’s initiatives and improvements. He explained how many county pawn shop transactions are online now which helps officers recover stolen property.

Clause said many offenders have mental health problems and the county is increasing efforts for state revenue to help arrange mental health treatments.



He said the Navajo County Sheriff relies on 90 auxiliary volunteer officers, and the NCSO assisted Winslow Police Department 125 times in 2019.

Additionally, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is targeting opioid dealers, which are a major county health hazard.