Around the Rez: week of March 11

Native Star Wars exhibit at MNA extended to May 25

‘The Force is with our People’ exhibit features work by more than 20 contemporary Native artists who were influenced by Star Wars and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them. It includes fine art, jewelry, pottery, and a full-size robot. Learn more here. Teachers can email the tour coordinator about special school group visits.

Missing and Murdered forum March 24

Missing & Murdered Diné Relatives is hosting its fifth community forum March 24 at the Blanding Arts & Events Center in Blanding, Utah to discuss the missing and murdered issues affecting the Utah Navajo area, and to discuss state and federal initiatives addressing MMIWG/MMIP. The community forum will include two sessions, a day session starting at 9 a.m. and an evening session starting at 5:30 p.m.

More information and tor register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forum-5-missing-murdered-dine-relatives-registration-98939644139. Both sessions only require a one-time registration submittal.

Free food for the mind, body and soul

Our Savior’s Compassion, Inc., located between Winslow and Leupp, provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. The group, located at Arizona Route 99, milepost 60, offers Sunday church services at 10: 45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Bible study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The Compassion, has been around for 10 years. More information is available from Pastor Douglas Evans at (928) 587-7743.

Flagstaff Justice and Municipal court

On April 17, Flagstaff Justice and Municipal court hold court here in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District at 2 p.m. DST.

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is April 16, by 4 p.m. DST. More information and to register, call (928) 283-4518.

Red Feather encourages people to think about clean air while heating homes during the winter sesason

Clean indoor air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal-burning stoves. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. MOre information and if you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter is available by contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

To have your event added to the calendar email editorial@nhonews.com.