Winslow welcomes new Arizona corrections warden

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The new warden for Arizona State Prison Complex-Winslow was introduced Feb. 27.

The public welcome took place at the Hubble Visitor Center John Mattos, where the new Winslow Warden mixed with city officials, employees and interested residents. Mattos has worked in corrections for 31 years. His last job was as a Deputy Warden in Tucson. He has also worked in corrections in Hawaii as well as at federal facilities.

