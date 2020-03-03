OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Transit could serve up to 8,300

Winslow Transit Manager Tim Nelson said the new transit system will have time to develop and expand in the next four years.(Todd Roth/NHO)

Winslow Transit Manager Tim Nelson said the new transit system will have time to develop and expand in the next four years.(Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:40 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On Feb. 14, Winslow Transit Manager Tim Nelson projected upcoming features and numbers for the center.

The transit begins its fiscal year Oct. 1, with a four-year $634,874 grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The city of Winslow’s matching amount is $177,547.

Nelson expects Winslow Transit could serve up to 8,300 riders in its first year.

“We will have service from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. with bike racks. Year four has a terminal, shelters and bus stop signs,” he said.

Winslow’s all-day pass is slated for $4, the student pass is $20 per month, the senior pass is $30 per month and the monthly [as will be $48 per month. Nelson said in the third year of operation the center will implement a route to Holbrook.

More information or to schedule a ride is available at (928) 289-1462.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow Memorial Hospital Awards Scholarships To Three Future Nurses
Around the Rez: Feb. 7
Shelly-Jim praise new transit bus honoring Code Talkers
Around the Rez: Feb. 14
Winslow Council hears plans for new recreational vehicle campground
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event