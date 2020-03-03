Winslow track to meet March 7
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow’s track season was announced with eight meets under Coach Stacey Berg, a Winslow High School graduate and an excellent multisport athlete.
The first meet is at Chandler High School March 7 and is the fifth annual Small School Invitational. The Sedona Friendship Meet takes place March 17 at Sedona Red Rock High School. The third meet, the Cougar Field Event Qualifier takes place March 25 at Show Low, the fourth meet, the Mogollon Invitational is March 27 at Mogollon High School. On April 3 the Bulldogs participate in the Blue Ridge Invitation in Lakeside. The Bubba Neilson Classic takes place April 14 at Payson High School and the the Lupe Acevado Relays takes place April 22 at Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside. The final meet of the season is April 24 at Winslow and is the 88th Annual Winslow Invitational.
The State 3A championships will follow.
