OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow track to meet March 7

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:29 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow’s track season was announced with eight meets under Coach Stacey Berg, a Winslow High School graduate and an excellent multisport athlete.

The first meet is at Chandler High School March 7 and is the fifth annual Small School Invitational. The Sedona Friendship Meet takes place March 17 at Sedona Red Rock High School. The third meet, the Cougar Field Event Qualifier takes place March 25 at Show Low, the fourth meet, the Mogollon Invitational is March 27 at Mogollon High School. On April 3 the Bulldogs participate in the Blue Ridge Invitation in Lakeside. The Bubba Neilson Classic takes place April 14 at Payson High School and the the Lupe Acevado Relays takes place April 22 at Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside. The final meet of the season is April 24 at Winslow and is the 88th Annual Winslow Invitational.

The State 3A championships will follow.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Athletes take the field at Arizona's oldest high school track meet April 26
Winslow High track teams compete in Joseph City, Show Low and Blue Ridge meets
Bulldogs Win Pair before Break
Lady Bulldogs tentative 2019 softball schedule
Winslow Bulldogs baseball off to a good start with wins over Chinle and Tuba City
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event