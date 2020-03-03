OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow softball off to strong start with 16-3 victory Feb. 27

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:33 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs began play Feb. 27 with a home game win over the Chinle Lady Wildcats, 16-3.

Winslow had great pitching from Taylor Butterfield who pitched a two-hit shutout for four innings only to see the reliever give up three runs on three hits in the fifth and last inning as the game ended on the ten-run rule. Winslow had 19 hits including five home runs.

Winslow’s next game will be March 10 at Page and their next home game will be March 12 against River Valley.

The Lady Bulldogs then head to Window Rock March 17, Camp Verde March 19 and Flagstaff March 24 in a series of away games. They return home to play Tuba City March 25 but go to Show Low March 27 before returning to host Holbrook March 31 to complete the March potion of their schedule.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow Bulldogs off to a strong start; 11-1 win over Chinle
Winslow Bulldogs baseball off to a good start with wins over Chinle and Tuba City
Winslow Lady Bulldogs blast Chinle Lady Wildcats
Winslow Bulldogs baseball plays Chino Valley Cougars in first game of season
Lady Bulldogs softball starts with home win
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event