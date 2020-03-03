Winslow softball off to strong start with 16-3 victory Feb. 27

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs began play Feb. 27 with a home game win over the Chinle Lady Wildcats, 16-3.

Winslow had great pitching from Taylor Butterfield who pitched a two-hit shutout for four innings only to see the reliever give up three runs on three hits in the fifth and last inning as the game ended on the ten-run rule. Winslow had 19 hits including five home runs.

Winslow’s next game will be March 10 at Page and their next home game will be March 12 against River Valley.

The Lady Bulldogs then head to Window Rock March 17, Camp Verde March 19 and Flagstaff March 24 in a series of away games. They return home to play Tuba City March 25 but go to Show Low March 27 before returning to host Holbrook March 31 to complete the March potion of their schedule.