Winslow schools superintendent finalists answer public Q & A

The public was invited to meet and submit questions for the four final candidates for Winslow School District Superintendent Feb. 25.

Finalist for the position are Dense Sharon-Lynn, Darlene McCauley, Connie Gover and Catherine Zanin. All have been through a number of selection interviews. The public meeting was a chance for the public at large to interact with the finalists. From these four, one will be selected as the new superintendent by the school board.