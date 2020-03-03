OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Winslow schools superintendent finalists answer public Q & A

Finalist for the position are Dense Sharon-Lynn, Darlene McCauley, Connie Gover and Catherine Zanin. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:35 a.m.

The public was invited to meet and submit questions for the four final candidates for Winslow School District Superintendent Feb. 25.

Finalist for the position are Dense Sharon-Lynn, Darlene McCauley, Connie Gover and Catherine Zanin. All have been through a number of selection interviews. The public meeting was a chance for the public at large to interact with the finalists. From these four, one will be selected as the new superintendent by the school board.

