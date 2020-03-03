OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Winslow School District wins national exemplary award

While meeting with Congressional members on Capitol Hill Nez and Council Delegate Pernell Halona met the Winslow School District members congratulating them in person. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:38 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez congratulated the Winslow Unified School District for winning the Exemplary Award at the National Johnson O’Malley Association’s Conference near Washington D.C. Feb. 11.

While meeting with Congressional members on Capitol Hill Nez and Council Delegate Pernell Halona met the Winslow School District members congratulating them in person.

