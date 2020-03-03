US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a FULL CLOSURE of US 89A from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, between Jacob Lake (milepost 579) and Cliff Dwellers (milepost 547) in Coconino County.

The section of highway that will be closed in both directions is located between Page and Fredonia in northern Arizona.

The 30-mile section of 89A will be closed to all motor-vehicle traffic. Only emergency vehicles will be provided access through the work zone.

This closure is necessary for crews to replace the cattle guard across the roadway at milepost 566.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information is available by calling the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or going to azdot.gov/contact and selecting Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.