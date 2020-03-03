OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Students learn about the Navajo government during tour

Schools interested in scheduling a tour can contact the Office of the President and Vice President at (928) 871-7000. (Photo/Office of the President)



Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:26 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez welcomed students from Hunters Point Boarding School Feb. 26 to the Navajo Nation capitol in Window Rock to teach them more about tribal government.

Staff members provided a tour of the office and spoke about the historical significance of nearby buildings and landmarks. Schools interested in scheduling a tour can contact the Office of the President and Vice President at (928) 871-7000.

