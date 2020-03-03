Navajo Nation crowns science fair grand champion
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 11:53 a.m.
Flagstaff High School freshman Mikyla Nyshal Johnson is the new 2020 overall Navajo Nation Science Fair Grand Champion for her project, Med-SAGE. Johnson also placed first in the biology category.
