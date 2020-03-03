OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation crowns science fair grand champion

Flagstaff High School freshman Mikyla Nyshal Johnson is the new 2020 overall Navajo Nation Science Fair Grand Champion for her project, Med-SAGE. Johnson also placed first in the biology category. (Submitted photo)

Flagstaff High School freshman Mikyla Nyshal Johnson is the new 2020 overall Navajo Nation Science Fair Grand Champion for her project, Med-SAGE. Johnson also placed first in the biology category. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 11:53 a.m.

Flagstaff High School freshman Mikyla Nyshal Johnson is the new 2020 overall Navajo Nation Science Fair Grand Champion for her project, Med-SAGE. Johnson also placed first in the biology category.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tuba City students win big at Navajo Nation Science Fair
Tuba City students receive state science awards at Arizona Science and Engineering Fair
Students win big at Greyhills Academy High School science fair
Window Rock students win at 2014 Navajo Nation Science Fair
Tuba City Junior High yields six winners at Navajo Nation Science Fair
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event