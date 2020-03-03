Navajo company reaches immunity deal with US for coal mines
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Navajo tribal company has reached an agreement that would allow the U.S. government to enforce environmental laws at two coal mines in Wyoming and one in Montana.
Navajo Transitional Energy Company has agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, the company announced Tuesday.
As a tribal entity, NTEC normally would be able to claim sovereign immunity and avoid being taken to court. That would prevent government agencies from suing the company to enforce environmental laws at the coal mines it bought following the bankruptcy of Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in 2019.
NTEC’s limited waiver of sovereign immunity agreement with the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement would allow the federal agency to enforce laws including the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act at the three mines, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
NTEC has been operating as a contract miner since purchasing the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana but seeks state permits for the mines.
NTEC agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Feb. 13. Sovereign immunity talks with Montana officials are ongoing.
The company also seeks bonding for the mines after the Navajo tribe in November refused to financially back bonds to help ensure the mines’ cleanup should they close. Cloud Peak’s $370 million in bonding for the mines remains in place for now.
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Navajo Nation requests L.A. support renewable energy partnerships
- Coffee on Mutton Curve: Navajo baristas help to keep reservation caffeinated
- Winslow Transit could serve up to 8,300
- Navajo Nation crowns science fair grand champion
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Twin Arrows invests in employees; promotes internally to provide experience
- It’s time for a major change at NTEC
- Nation moves forward with assisted-living facility for elderly
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- US 89A in northern Arizona closed in both directions March 10
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: