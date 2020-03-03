OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo company reaches immunity deal with US for coal mines

Navajo Transitional Energy Company has agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, the company announced Feb. 25. (Matthew Brown/Associated Press)

Navajo Transitional Energy Company has agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, the company announced Feb. 25. (Matthew Brown/Associated Press)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:18 a.m.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Navajo tribal company has reached an agreement that would allow the U.S. government to enforce environmental laws at two coal mines in Wyoming and one in Montana.

Navajo Transitional Energy Company has agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, the company announced Tuesday.

As a tribal entity, NTEC normally would be able to claim sovereign immunity and avoid being taken to court. That would prevent government agencies from suing the company to enforce environmental laws at the coal mines it bought following the bankruptcy of Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in 2019.

NTEC’s limited waiver of sovereign immunity agreement with the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement would allow the federal agency to enforce laws including the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act at the three mines, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

NTEC has been operating as a contract miner since purchasing the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana but seeks state permits for the mines.

NTEC agreed to a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Feb. 13. Sovereign immunity talks with Montana officials are ongoing.

The company also seeks bonding for the mines after the Navajo tribe in November refused to financially back bonds to help ensure the mines’ cleanup should they close. Cloud Peak’s $370 million in bonding for the mines remains in place for now.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wyoming, Navajo coal company agree to liability waiver
Deal reached in dispute that shuttered large US coal mine
Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
Mines’ owner says deal in place to pay back taxes
It’s time for a major change at NTEC
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event