Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 07
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Equestrian Center offers lodging for those travelling with large animals, horses

The Equestrian Center offers lodging for those traveling through Winslow with large animals. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:56 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Equestrian Center owners A.J. and Penney, who were based in Flagstaff for 25 years, are now offering services in Winslow.

photo

Equestrian owners A.J. and Penney searched for a new location for more than a year before deciding to open their location in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The business supports travelers with horses who need facilities for large animals as they travel to and from horse events and rodeos across the country.

A.J. and Penny said they need more room for the business and decided to move to Winslow after looking for more than a year.

“The city (of Winslow) has been very good working with us establishing the business,” they said. “Many of our clients require services for their travel, like tire services, restaurants and motels which are right nearby.”

The Equestrian Center is located at 100 North Road in Winslow.

