Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
North Rim of Grand Canyon reopened for day use June 30

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park from Bright Angel Point. (Mike Quinn/NPS)



Originally Published: June 30, 2020 12:23 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park opened June 30 at 6 a.m. following the reopening of Highway 89A and State Route 67.

The highways were closed in response to the Mangum Fire which has burned 71,450 acres on the North Kaibab Plateau and was 63 percent contained as of June 29. The North Rim was closed June 12 because of the fire.

The North Rim Visitor Center and campground will remain closed until further notice. The Grand Canyon Lodge, Food and Beverage Services, General Store, Trail Rides, Gift Shop and the Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will remain closed with opening dates yet to be determined. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center is open, however, no new backcountry permits will be issued.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for all of Grand Canyon National Park which includes no campfires, charcoal or wood-fueled flames. Gasoline or propane stoves remain allowed if operated in an area clear of vegetation.

The Mangum Fire is not within Grand Canyon National Park and the fire is still actively being suppressed using a full suppression strategy.

Information provided by National Park Service

