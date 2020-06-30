Navajo Nation’s travel advisory remains in effect; members asked not to self-treat

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — As of June 30, there are 63 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation.

The total number of deaths remains at 363. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,095 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. More than 54,730 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,532.

The Navajo Nation’s travel advisory for off Nation travel remains in effect for all residents.

"Everyone is expected to adhere to it. Staying home, wearing a face mask, cleaning and disinfecting, and avoiding large gatherings has helped minimize the spread of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation. The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer and alert. Let’s continue to practice all preventative measures and don’t back down from the fight against COVID-19,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown ended at 5 a.m. (MDT) June 29, but leaders are urging residents to continue staying home as much as possible. Navajo police continue to enforce the lockdown and daily curfew and may issue a citation to violators.

on June 29, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced he is re-implementing certain restrictions related to certain businesses because of the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we certainly don’t want another spike in cases, so we need to stay the course and keep fighting this modern-day monster together," Nez said. "It’s a challenge for our Nation to keep flattening the curve when areas around us are seeing spikes in cases, but we are strong and resilient and we will overcome this pandemic eventually.

The Nation is encouraging those on the reservation to practice cleaning measures to stop help the spread of the virus.

“Many Navajo families have experienced the impact of COVID-19, but we must encourage each other to stay safe. During the lockdown, we can take the time to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in our homes. These surfaces include tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, desks, phones, sinks, and others. While using disinfect household products, please use them safely and properly,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Health officials urge residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol, or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. Do not use hand sanitizers that contain methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Follow all label instructions and do not mix chemicals. Store all chemicals out of reach of children.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President