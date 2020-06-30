OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, July 02
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mangum Fire on North Kaibab Plateau 63 percent contained

Originally Published: June 30, 2020 4:27 p.m.

NORTH KAIBAB PLATEAU – As predicted, strong wind gusts tested fire lines June 29 constructed over the last three weeks on the Mangum Fire.

The Mangum Fire has burned 71,450 acres and is 63 percent contained as of June 30.

Photo Gallery

Mangum Fire on North Kaibab Plateau June 2020

By late afternoon, some internal smoke was detected along with some isolated smoke near containment lines that was quickly suppressed. Another round of red flag conditions occurred June 29 as part of a passing front.

Firefighters continue conducting suppression repairs and securing the fire’s edge while positioned to respond to another round of red flag conditions. Two residences along House Rock remain in “Ready” status.

On June 30, Gila Las Cruces Zone incident management team, led by Incident Commandeer Pedro Valenzuela, assumed command from Incident Commander Dave Gesser’s type 2 team. Adequate resources will remain with the fire to complete suppression repair and continue to manage its security.

Gesser said he would like to extend the team’s sincere thank you to the communities of Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah for allowing fire teams to serve their communities.

“It has been our pleasure to work with you,” he said.

Closures

Forest Road 22 is closed between the junction of the 422 road and 429 roads. Highways 67 and 89A are now open to public travel.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park opened June 30 following the reopening of Highway 89A and State Route 67.

Restrictions

Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

North Rim of Grand Canyon reopened for day use June 30
Mangum Fire reaches 71,043 acres on North Kaibab
Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
Wood Springs Two wildfire grows to over 5,816 acres, Sawmill and Fluted Rock communities on high alert
Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event