Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 30
Low Mountain receives cell tower

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the first-ever cellular access for the surrounding area. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Navajo Nation Speaker)

Originally Published: June 30, 2020 12:21 p.m.

A cell on wheels (COW) unit operated on the Choice NTUA Wireless network was turned ‘on-air’ June 26, at the Low Mountain Chapter House in Low Mountain, Arizona.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the first-ever cellular access for the surrounding area. The Low Mountain Chapter community is situated within several valleys and mesas along the eastern Navajo-Hopi border.

