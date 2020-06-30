Gov. Ducey announces additional funding for schools

PHOENIX, Ariz. —Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a $270 million plan to help Arizona public schools safely open at the start of the school year, while allowing for remote learning June 24.

The funding plan, which enables schools to operationalize recommendations made in the Arizona Department of Education’s Roadmap to Reopening guidance, includes $270 million to give schools the tools needed to reopen safely at the start of the school year.

In addition to the $270 million in one-time funding coming from the Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Education is providing more than $25 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In total, $850 million in one-time new funding is going to education in Arizona as a result of the CARES Act passed in March.

Ducey also issued an executive order June 24 streamlining the purchasing process for schools to obtain PPE and other COVID-19 related costs. The order provides flexibility to schools to offer virtual learning opportunities for families that don’t return to the classroom.

“This plan provides schools with the flexibility to ensure Arizona students continue to receive a quality education ⁠— whether through distance learning or in the classroom, and provides parents with options that work best for their families,” Ducey said. “It was informed and developed in close consultation with superintendents, school leaders, and the education community. My thanks to Superintendent Hoffman, ADHS Director Dr. Christ, education leaders and everyone working to support Arizona students.”



Information provided by the Office of the Governor